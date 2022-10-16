Bug fixes and QoL updates

★Fixes for Undo related bugs have been applied.

(We could not confirm the bug in our environment, but we are not sure because it was a new implementation of the process and the testing time was short. Another bug may happen again soon...)

★Added display of both "Sunstone consumed by Sunwishers" and "Sunstone consumed by Legacies" when clearing a game.

★In the Legacy selection screen, the current "Sunstone consumption by Sunwishers" and "Sunstone consumption by Legacies" are now displayed when hovering the mouse over the Sunstone icon.

We will be working on fixing bugs in Chapter 6-2, so there will be no updates for probably 4 days. We apologize for any inconvenience.

(We prioritized this work because it was right after the implementation of Chapter6-1 and we wanted to spend as much time as possible on QoL for legacy related issues.)