NinjaThea update for 16 October 2022

NinjaThea - Patch #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix MacOS UI issues and improve player movement.

Following fixes and improvements added:

  • Fix issue with UI elements not displaying properly on MacOS
  • Add coyote time and jump buffering to player movement

