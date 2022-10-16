NinjaThea - Patch #2

Fix MacOS UI issues and improve player movement.
Following fixes and improvements added:
- Fix issue with UI elements not displaying properly on MacOS
- Add coyote time and jump buffering to player movement
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Following fixes and improvements added:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update