- The thief can now attack, the competitive corporation has finalized his capabilities and now the thief is able to attack robots with his laser.
- Thief's laser deals small but constant damage.
- Thief now drops an Oxygen Ionizer.
- The following items can also drop from the thief: Light bulbs, Hydraulic cylinder, Robotic eye, Scrap metal, Gears.
Total Factory update for 16 October 2022
Finalization of the Thief
