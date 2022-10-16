 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 16 October 2022

Finalization of the Thief

Share · View all patches · Build 9732651

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The thief can now attack, the competitive corporation has finalized his capabilities and now the thief is able to attack robots with his laser.
  • Thief's laser deals small but constant damage.
  • Thief now drops an Oxygen Ionizer.
  • The following items can also drop from the thief: Light bulbs, Hydraulic cylinder, Robotic eye, Scrap metal, Gears.

