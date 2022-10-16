 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 16 October 2022

Patch 16

Share · View all patches · Build 9732628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: New weapon Yamato Katana with new skill Double Slash.
  • New Feature: New weapon Death Wand with new skill Death Blast.
  • New Feature: Added "Increase Luck" upgrade with 5 tiers. It increases the chances of positive outcome when selecting different options in the cutscenes.
  • New Feature: New upgrade "Starting Wand" added. Wooden Wand is basic wand that has berserk skill.
  • Balance: Character moves backwards less when attacking with wands
  • Balance: Difficulty increase also increases movement speed during attacking. Now enemies move same distance as on default difficutly, but faster since animation speed is increased.
  • Balance: Fire bomb skill costs 17 mana instead of 10 now.
  • Bug Fix: When using swords, character would not move forward correctly when attacking with left hand, and on certain attacks of right hand. Now it moves correctly. Overall less movement forward.
  • Bug Fix: Chest open animation now play correctly when opened.
  • Bug Fix: Controller is now supported on upgrade menu and map menu.
  • Bug Fix: Skill damage no longer shows "per 9999" in skill information.
  • Improvement: Re-named Lightning wand skill to "Thunder Call"
  • Improvement: Hair with rogue hood is now covered properly.
  • Improvement: Hair no longer covered by gorillas skull.
  • Improvement: If upgraded something fully, it will no longer keep adding points, you have to press the button again.
  • Improvement: If you can't afford upgrade, the currency will scale up and flash red.

