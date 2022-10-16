 Skip to content

Byte Lynx update for 16 October 2022

Byte Lynx Patch v1.0.4

Byte Lynx Patch v1.0.4

General

  • Created a Gameplay Overview video to explain the basics of Byte Lynx!
  • Added transition from Campaign/Profiles to the Play Menu so it’s easier to select than play a specific campaign slot.
  • Improved stability of Steam-related features.
  • Developers acquired some sleep, no longer running on empty.

User feedback driven changes:

  • Fixed an issue on Invasion that had the player’s input stop working.
  • Improved visual feedback on the play menu for completed levels.
  • Upgrade Balance: Surger instant capture upgrade is now -30% slower (was -25%).
  • Fixed some bugs on Lost Cause which enabled the player to capture the Dragon Crew’s base.
  • Changed the name of the menu from “Campaign” -> “Profiles” to improve clarity.

