Byte Lynx Patch v1.0.4
General
- Created a Gameplay Overview video to explain the basics of Byte Lynx!
- Added transition from Campaign/Profiles to the Play Menu so it’s easier to select than play a specific campaign slot.
- Improved stability of Steam-related features.
- Developers acquired some sleep, no longer running on empty.
User feedback driven changes:
- Fixed an issue on Invasion that had the player’s input stop working.
- Improved visual feedback on the play menu for completed levels.
- Upgrade Balance: Surger instant capture upgrade is now -30% slower (was -25%).
- Fixed some bugs on Lost Cause which enabled the player to capture the Dragon Crew’s base.
- Changed the name of the menu from “Campaign” -> “Profiles” to improve clarity.
Changed files in this update