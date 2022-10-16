3 new variants, 15 new card backs, and some other stuff

Things in today's update:
- Added variant #158: Open Yukon - Rules are identical to Yukon except all cards start facing up
- Added variant #159: Royal Penguin - Rules are identical to Penguin except that any card may be placed in an empty space
- Added variant #160: Steps - Another 2 deck Klondike variant
- Added 15 new card backs to unlock
- Added search by name to the free play game list
- Fixed bug with tooltip game stats not updating when restarting a game that has not been played before
- Fanny/Frog/Fly: Fixed typo in rules
- Colours: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Corona: Changed diffculty rating from Very Hard to Hard
- Gaps: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
Changed files in this update