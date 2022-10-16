 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 16 October 2022

3 new variants, 15 new card backs, and some other stuff

Share · View all patches · Build 9732598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things in today's update:

  • Added variant #158: Open Yukon - Rules are identical to Yukon except all cards start facing up
  • Added variant #159: Royal Penguin - Rules are identical to Penguin except that any card may be placed in an empty space
  • Added variant #160: Steps - Another 2 deck Klondike variant
  • Added 15 new card backs to unlock
  • Added search by name to the free play game list
  • Fixed bug with tooltip game stats not updating when restarting a game that has not been played before
  • Fanny/Frog/Fly: Fixed typo in rules
  • Colours: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
  • Corona: Changed diffculty rating from Very Hard to Hard
  • Gaps: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard

