Share · View all patches · Build 9732566 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 19:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Alpha 3 has been pushed to the main branch. This update includes bug fixes, working Steam Achievements, and some performance improvements.

A few changes have been made to the storyline.

Subtitles have been added to give more context to the game and improve playability.

The item spawning system is currently being updated and should be included in Alpha 4.

More information can be found on the Morbid Development Tracker.