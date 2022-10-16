 Skip to content

Re-Spawn Tournament update for 16 October 2022

v0.2.3

[CHANGED] Location of system maps
[CHANGED] Refactored various User Widgets
[CHANGED] All action map rebinding code
[CHANGED] All axis map rebinding code

