- elo ranking implemented
- after game player stats are now shown correctly
- 2 monitors fix: mouse cursor is confined by the game window
- some spells got cheaper
- some castle upgrades got cheaper
- gold bonus has become slightly higher for some waves
- castle weapon range 7 -> 7.5
- poison spell deals slighly more damage per second
- bug fixes
Mines and Magic update for 16 October 2022
1v1 is ranked!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
