Mines and Magic update for 16 October 2022

1v1 is ranked!

Share · View all patches · Build 9732329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • elo ranking implemented
  • after game player stats are now shown correctly
  • 2 monitors fix: mouse cursor is confined by the game window
  • some spells got cheaper
  • some castle upgrades got cheaper
  • gold bonus has become slightly higher for some waves
  • castle weapon range 7 -> 7.5
  • poison spell deals slighly more damage per second
  • bug fixes

Changed files in this update

