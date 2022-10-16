Lootun 0.6.7 Update Notes

General:
- Updated the Material Storage capacity label to better demonstrate that the capacity limit is for each material.
- Added an indicator for the current maximum Material amount in the Storage Menu.
- Added support for Custom Avatars. Custom Avatars can be imported by using the "Import Image" button on the Character Creation / Edit Menu. Custom Avatars must be provided in .png format and at 128x128 pixel size. While in use Custom Avatars are stored at: C:/Users/[USERNAME]/AppData/Lootun/CustomAvatars
- Increased the Resolution of all Character Avatars.
- Introduced a new setting "Close Sub Menus by Clicking Outside" in the Display category of the Settings Menu. This setting is disabled by default but when enabled allows you to quickly close most pop-up sub menus by clicking outside of the menu area.
- Updated the Bounty glossary entry and the Bounty II tutorial to provide information regarding Bounty objective progress being reset upon restarting the mission.
- Added Steam Cloud support for Windows. Please note that Steam Cloud will serve as a backup system. For transferring data between devices it is recommended to use the Import and Export System.
Quality of Life:
- Introduced a new Death Log that can be viewed when a character has died in combat.
Balance:
- Introduced the ability to Craft Tools up to Epic Rarity. Tool crafting unlocks after purchasing Rank 1 of the Mine, Forest, or Farm.
- Introduced a new Rare Resource from the Skinning Profession which can be crafted into a new Basic Gem.
- Flame Shield Ignite effect now has the Magic damage tag.
- Increased the Maximum number of Characters that can be created to 15 (was 10).
Endless Spires Rebalance:
- Max Monster level is now 999.
- Monster HP and Damage Scaling has been increased.
- Luck gain for each floor has been increased.
- Introduced a new checkpoint system that can be used to start the mission every 10 monster levels once you have cleared the relevant floor.
- Any active Endless Spires missions will be cancelled upon loading and the Endless Spires Max Consecutive Completions stat in the Glossary Menu has been reset.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Satin Mantle was labelled as Silk Mantle.
- Fixed a bug where some Tutorial hints would not show up in the Glossary Menu.
- Fixed a bug where the Auto-scrap Settings Menu would trigger the unsaved changes pop-up even when there were no changes.
- Fixed a bug where Item Crafts would forget the last selected recipe when swapping between Categories.
- Fixed a bug where the Cooldown reduction granted by Skill Mastery was not being taken into account for the Cooldown display in the Skill Passives menu.
Changed files in this update