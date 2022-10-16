 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Elm Game update for 16 October 2022

Autumn 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9732228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new type of background to the tree stump, a forest floor with dried pine needles and some leaves. Like the others it is also randomly generated each time you click on it.
  • Added a button to the in-game user interface in classic mode to change the color scheme. This was only possible in the menu before.
  • Previously, if you clicked on "Invite a Friend" while the computer player was thinking, it would not be interrupted and would still make its next move. This is now fixed.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1740492
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1740493
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link