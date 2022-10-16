- Added a new type of background to the tree stump, a forest floor with dried pine needles and some leaves. Like the others it is also randomly generated each time you click on it.
- Added a button to the in-game user interface in classic mode to change the color scheme. This was only possible in the menu before.
- Previously, if you clicked on "Invite a Friend" while the computer player was thinking, it would not be interrupted and would still make its next move. This is now fixed.
The Elm Game update for 16 October 2022
Autumn 2022 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
