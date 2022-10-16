 Skip to content

Idle Baker Boss update for 16 October 2022

2.976 - Bug fixes and adjustments

2.976 - Bug fixes and adjustments · Build 9732163

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADJUSTMENTS:
[🔼 ] Timed Gift Timer doesn't reset on franchise or store sale anymore.
[🔼 ] Respec free feature of R&D is now automatic instead of controlled by the on off of unlock.

BUG FIXES:
[🔨 ]Max level pizza party looked like you could buy more than 100%
[🔨] sometimes the correct gems are not given on store sale from CEO
[🔨] Tray selection was masked by the bottom HUD
[🔨] Calculations shown for XP gems spent appeared to increase in the gift/event desserts XP window when new gift levels were added.
[🔨] Double click not always detected on first click to switch stores.
[🔨] Clicking on the navigation buttons with the upgrade store popup open makes the popup stay open.
[🔨] Bread boost 2 accidentally listed 35% boost to bread when it was applying 30% like the other 2 traits.
[🔨] Doopwee desserts new changes to base stats weren't applied to HQ's that had the no reset HQ upgrade perk. They should now reset once on the next franchise for those effected.

