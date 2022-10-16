Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.029) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: Horace's mana shield's first skill node should be mana shield+ as he already starts with mana shield.
- Gallegos starting skill points increased to 700.
- Updated Focused Disciple description.
