- Reveal navigation hotspots when the mouse is moved over the light bulb icon in the bottom-right corner.
- Navigation hotspots can now be used with the mouse scroll wheel.
- Plus some other small changes.
Breadbox update for 16 October 2022
Update - Peek navigation hotspots
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Breadbox Content Depot 1770441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update