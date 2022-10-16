 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breadbox update for 16 October 2022

Update - Peek navigation hotspots

Share · View all patches · Build 9732108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reveal navigation hotspots when the mouse is moved over the light bulb icon in the bottom-right corner.
  • Navigation hotspots can now be used with the mouse scroll wheel.
  • Plus some other small changes.

Changed files in this update

Breadbox Content Depot 1770441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link