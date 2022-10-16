- Changed the score pop up fonts found on Slot Shots Casino to match those found in Dream World.
- Added two additional score shots for Slot Shots Casino.
- Fixed the inlane railings found on both Slot Shots Casino and Outergalactic Aliens (This is the "fencing" found next to the main flippers on both tables).
- Added ten more load screens to bring the total loading screens to 63.
- Removed "Early Access" found throughout the main menu and notes in the loading screens.
- Updated the main menu background video
- Added a new melody that plays when activating Dream World's Multiball
- Added a new melody that plays when activating the left side drain on Retro Vixel Land.
- Changed the Multiball activation on Retro Vixel Land so that it does not reset progress on ball loss if you successfully entered the Multiball pipe once.
- Added a structure/foundation for the "start" button found on the outside of pinball machine and updated the "start" button itself (it's no longer just a sticker decal).
- Reduced loading screen time to boot each table by two seconds.
- Fixed issue with the soundtrack for Outergalactic Aliens not correctly adjusting to the music slider setting.
- Lowered the volume of the spinner found in Bass Hunter by half.
- Added additional fun facts and notes found in the loading screens.
Slot Shots Pinball Collection update for 16 October 2022
Slot Shots Pinball Collection Update Version 3.5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
