Slot Shots Pinball Collection update for 16 October 2022

Slot Shots Pinball Collection Update Version 3.5 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the score pop up fonts found on Slot Shots Casino to match those found in Dream World.
  • Added two additional score shots for Slot Shots Casino.
  • Fixed the inlane railings found on both Slot Shots Casino and Outergalactic Aliens (This is the "fencing" found next to the main flippers on both tables).
  • Added ten more load screens to bring the total loading screens to 63.
  • Removed "Early Access" found throughout the main menu and notes in the loading screens.
  • Updated the main menu background video
  • Added a new melody that plays when activating Dream World's Multiball
  • Added a new melody that plays when activating the left side drain on Retro Vixel Land.
  • Changed the Multiball activation on Retro Vixel Land so that it does not reset progress on ball loss if you successfully entered the Multiball pipe once.
  • Added a structure/foundation for the "start" button found on the outside of pinball machine and updated the "start" button itself (it's no longer just a sticker decal).
  • Reduced loading screen time to boot each table by two seconds.
  • Fixed issue with the soundtrack for Outergalactic Aliens not correctly adjusting to the music slider setting.
  • Lowered the volume of the spinner found in Bass Hunter by half.
  • Added additional fun facts and notes found in the loading screens.

