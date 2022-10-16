 Skip to content

Radiis update for 16 October 2022

Radiis V1.2.1 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9732002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is just a small bug fix update.

Fixed

  • The edge scrolling option label in French is no longer cut off on certain specific resolutions.

