Expense update for 16 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct 16

Build 9731880 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Game descriptions have been rewritten for clarity
  • Colours and positions of buttons have been adjusted for clarity
  • "Benevolence" game works correctly when stakes are doubled
  • A few more minor adjustments and fixes

