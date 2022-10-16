 Skip to content

City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) update for 16 October 2022

NEW BLIND MODE ADD NEW android BLOWTORCH XMLs for you

Build 9731856 · Last edited 16 October 2022 by Wendy

Druid.xml and Mage.xml is what I use with Blowtorch Android
Blindmode has been added

