Druid.xml and Mage.xml is what I use with Blowtorch Android
Blindmode has been added
City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) update for 16 October 2022
NEW BLIND MODE ADD NEW android BLOWTORCH XMLs for you
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Druid.xml and Mage.xml is what I use with Blowtorch Android
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) Content Depot 688931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update