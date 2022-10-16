 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oil Manager update for 16 October 2022

Änderung bei der Probebohrung Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9731838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New background images for the different biomes have been added to the test drilling.

Added autosave.

If you are interested, you are welcome to download the beta branch.

In the Steam Library, right click on Oil Manager and under Beta select the Beta Branch.

It is recommended to make a backup copy of the saved game beforehand, otherwise it will be overwritten.

Here are a couple of screenshots. I would like to point out that this is only a pre-release version and is still subject to change.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9731838
Depot 2113231
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link