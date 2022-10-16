Änderung bei der Probebohrung Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9731838 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New background images for the different biomes have been added to the test drilling.

Added autosave.

If you are interested, you are welcome to download the beta branch.

In the Steam Library, right click on Oil Manager and under Beta select the Beta Branch.

It is recommended to make a backup copy of the saved game beforehand, otherwise it will be overwritten.

Here are a couple of screenshots. I would like to point out that this is only a pre-release version and is still subject to change.