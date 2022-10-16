UPDATE 8.5.0

Fixed
- Sometimes the 3rd person camera could pass through some surfaces
- Shadows were missing on own robot when using 3rd person camera
- The 3rd person camera "twitched" when another robot passed behind or when TechSphere was used
- When using the 1st person camera and Trak bot, some weapons could have parts of the Laser
- Games were not created in offline mode
- The grenade launcher ammo icons displayed in the kill window have been shifted slightly to the left
Physical Changes
- Improved interaction of physical objects with projectiles
- On the Egypt map, rocks and small buildings now simulate physics
- Added weightless physical ice shards to the Ice Moon map
General changes
- Removed building spawn animation
- Improved the generation of ice shards on the Ice Moon map
- Egypt and Ice Moon are now round
- The respawn screen now also appears at the start of the game
- Removed the hologram effect present on Trak weapons in first person
- Decreased the time to display the kill screen, thereby reducing the time to respawn
New weapon
- Damage over Time Weapon: Flamethrower
Scarybots
- Added temporary Halloween-style game decoration
- Collect candy from destroyed bots to get more points
