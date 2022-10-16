 Skip to content

Combots update for 16 October 2022

UPDATE 8.5.0

Build 9731748 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed

  • Sometimes the 3rd person camera could pass through some surfaces
  • Shadows were missing on own robot when using 3rd person camera
  • The 3rd person camera "twitched" when another robot passed behind or when TechSphere was used
  • When using the 1st person camera and Trak bot, some weapons could have parts of the Laser
  • Games were not created in offline mode
  • The grenade launcher ammo icons displayed in the kill window have been shifted slightly to the left

Physical Changes

  • Improved interaction of physical objects with projectiles
  • On the Egypt map, rocks and small buildings now simulate physics
  • Added weightless physical ice shards to the Ice Moon map

General changes

  • Removed building spawn animation
  • Improved the generation of ice shards on the Ice Moon map
  • Egypt and Ice Moon are now round
  • The respawn screen now also appears at the start of the game
  • Removed the hologram effect present on Trak weapons in first person
  • Decreased the time to display the kill screen, thereby reducing the time to respawn

New weapon

  • Damage over Time Weapon: Flamethrower

Scarybots

  • Added temporary Halloween-style game decoration
  • Collect candy from destroyed bots to get more points

Changed files in this update

