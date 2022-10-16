 Skip to content

Master of War: Rule of Power update for 16 October 2022

V 1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

= V 1.0.1 =
Golden ones:

  • Governor:
    -- Production time increased from 2 to 3 turns;
    -- Production cost increased from 10 to 30;
  • Overseer:
    -- Production time increased from 2 to 3 turns;
    -- Production cost increased from 30 to 50;
  • Nightmare: The amount of space needed (population limit) has been reduced from 2 to 1;

Mogu-Una:

  • Hunter - damage increased from 8 to 10;
  • Slinger - damage increased from 8 to 10;

Tray-Yici:
-Shaman - Healing power increased from 8 to 10;

Game:

  • Fixed: when hovering over a job, in the case of shelter it is shown how much more he needs instead of how much he needs
  • Fixed: transforms and morphs update refuge amount properly.

SI:

  • Added: Functions that make the AI pay attention to diversity - this allows it to build various structures and produce various types of troops;
  • Fixed: economic characters (producing food or providing shelter like the chiefs of the economy) when they have the ability to build, they will gonna building something it is possible;
  • Fixed: it cancels building when unable, before that fix, the player cursor can gain the structure icon;

Campaign:

  • Act 5 added;

Changed files in this update

