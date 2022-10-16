= V 1.0.1 =
Golden ones:
- Governor:
-- Production time increased from 2 to 3 turns;
-- Production cost increased from 10 to 30;
- Overseer:
-- Production time increased from 2 to 3 turns;
-- Production cost increased from 30 to 50;
- Nightmare: The amount of space needed (population limit) has been reduced from 2 to 1;
Mogu-Una:
- Hunter - damage increased from 8 to 10;
- Slinger - damage increased from 8 to 10;
Tray-Yici:
-Shaman - Healing power increased from 8 to 10;
Game:
- Fixed: when hovering over a job, in the case of shelter it is shown how much more he needs instead of how much he needs
- Fixed: transforms and morphs update refuge amount properly.
SI:
- Added: Functions that make the AI pay attention to diversity - this allows it to build various structures and produce various types of troops;
- Fixed: economic characters (producing food or providing shelter like the chiefs of the economy) when they have the ability to build, they will gonna building something it is possible;
- Fixed: it cancels building when unable, before that fix, the player cursor can gain the structure icon;
Campaign:
- Act 5 added;
