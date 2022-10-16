 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Henosis update for 16 October 2022

Henosis: Netherworld Patch (MAJOR)

Share · View all patches · Build 9731654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Netherworld Patch includes the following changes:

General Changes:

  • Checkpoint Health system added
  • Player Evaporation Health Meter aded
  • Set a variable cap for collecting all tokens instead of 3
  • TimeSlow pickup ability added (no longer an inherit ability)
  • All vanilla levels (w01, w02 and w03) completely revamped and expanded
  • Intro and Outro cutscenes replaced
  • World 3 platform sprites updated
  • Lighting for World 2 tweaked
  • World 2 Boss level redesign
  • World 3 Boss level redesign
  • World 3 Boss redesigned
  • Added a splash impact effect to the Player when landing

New 'Netherworld Mode' added with all new levels including:

  • AI Worm Turret
  • AI Floater
  • AI Melee
  • AI Jumper
  • Swinging Laser Turrets
  • Rotating Laser Turrets
  • Swaying Thorns
  • Ice (Slippery Surfaces)
  • Rotating Ball Spikes
  • Moving ON/OFF Laser Beams
  • Bezier-path Flyer movements
  • Bezier-path 1x1 platforms
  • Circular Rotating Platforms
  • Ping-pong & Looping Dual-Path Lasers

Changed files in this update

Henosis Depot (Mac) Depot 1355724
  • Loading history…
Henosis Depot (Windows) Depot 1355725
  • Loading history…
Henosis Depot (Linux) Depot 1355726
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link