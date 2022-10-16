1- The doll scene has changed.
2- Made a few animation fixes.
3- Added several sounds to the game.
4- After the game is over, Teddy greets us instead of a doll.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update