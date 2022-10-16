 Skip to content

Again and Again update for 16 October 2022

Fixes

Again and Again update for 16 October 2022

Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1- The doll scene has changed.

2- Made a few animation fixes.

3- Added several sounds to the game.

4- After the game is over, Teddy greets us instead of a doll.

