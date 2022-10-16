■新規追加
コンフィグのユーザーのメールアドレスで確認済みかの画像を表示
■不具合修正
ブロックに失敗した時の不具合
ボードに配置後にキャラクターデータを削除していた時の不具合
パブリック一覧に表示される数が少なくなる場合がある
Steamのパトロン登録時の不具合（後日、内容と対応をまとめます）
QuestNotes update for 16 October 2022
Version0.13.8.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
■新規追加
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
QuestNotes Content Depot 1686521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update