QuestNotes update for 16 October 2022

Version0.13.8.2

16 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■新規追加
コンフィグのユーザーのメールアドレスで確認済みかの画像を表示
■不具合修正
ブロックに失敗した時の不具合
ボードに配置後にキャラクターデータを削除していた時の不具合
パブリック一覧に表示される数が少なくなる場合がある
Steamのパトロン登録時の不具合（後日、内容と対応をまとめます）

