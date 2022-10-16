 Skip to content

One Last Try update for 16 October 2022

Small Hotfix Patch v1.13

16 October 2022

  • Further improved desync detection code for high speed flying enemies;
  • Fixed several glitches that made the player arms sprites get set incorrectly for a frame when aiming;
  • Decreased enemy movement and flying speed max scaling;
  • Players will now correctly wall jump on structures when aiming.

