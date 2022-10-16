- Further improved desync detection code for high speed flying enemies;
- Fixed several glitches that made the player arms sprites get set incorrectly for a frame when aiming;
- Decreased enemy movement and flying speed max scaling;
- Players will now correctly wall jump on structures when aiming.
One Last Try update for 16 October 2022
Small Hotfix Patch v1.13
