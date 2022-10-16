 Skip to content

MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 16 October 2022

V0.6.19 Fixed some bugs and adjusted values

  • [New card] Warrior adds a card, Scythe of Vengeance: Counterattack damage 10 points
  • [Bug Fix] The damage caused by the equipment buff has no hit animation
  • [BUG fix] The damage caused by the artifact does not enjoy the vulnerable buff effect
  • [BUG fix] The cheating effect is gone
  • [BUG fix] Card round bug
  • [BUG fix] All the killed artifacts do not take effect
  • [Bug Repair] Artifacts deal damage, if the trigger is vulnerable, the damage of jumping characters is not doubled
  • [BUG Repair] Fixed the incorrect description of the cards in the BOSS spellcasting
  • [Visualization] Adjustment of the position of the adventure selection card. Currently, the leftmost keyword cannot be seen, and it is beyond the screen.
  • [Visualization] When synthesizing two cards in a row, the second synthesized card is not displayed 3 times
  • [Numerical adjustment] The warrior's trapped beast is changed from 20% lower than maximum health to 30% lower than maximum health
  • [Value adjustment] Mage's ice armor, loses 20 HP from this battle, and reduces the cost to lose 10 HP in this battle
  • [Value Adjustment] Mage's Rage Staff increased from 15 damage to 20 damage
  • [Value adjustment] Mage's Ragnarok has been changed from dealing 5 damage to 3 damage
  • [Numerical adjustment] The Mage's Chain Staff has changed from dealing 3 damage to all enemy units to dealing damage equal to the number of cards in hand to all units.
  • [Value adjustment] Reduced the Mage's mad dragon purple electricity consumption from 6 to 5
  • [Value adjustment] The cost of Mage's life from nothing has been reduced from 3 to 2
  • [Value Adjustment] The cost of Mage's teleportation gem has been reduced from 2 to 1.
  • [Numerical adjustment] For the magician's magic stone, increase the strength of the element from 2 to 5
  • [Numerical adjustment] Magic blessing increased from 2 points to 5 points of strength
  • [Value Adjustment] The cost of the Mage's Fire, Blast, and Lightning rings has been reduced from 3 to 1.

