V0.6.19 Fixed some bugs and adjusted values

- [New card] Warrior adds a card, Scythe of Vengeance: Counterattack damage 10 points
- [Bug Fix] The damage caused by the equipment buff has no hit animation
- [BUG fix] The damage caused by the artifact does not enjoy the vulnerable buff effect
- [BUG fix] The cheating effect is gone
- [BUG fix] Card round bug
- [BUG fix] All the killed artifacts do not take effect
- [Bug Repair] Artifacts deal damage, if the trigger is vulnerable, the damage of jumping characters is not doubled
- [BUG Repair] Fixed the incorrect description of the cards in the BOSS spellcasting
- [Visualization] Adjustment of the position of the adventure selection card. Currently, the leftmost keyword cannot be seen, and it is beyond the screen.
- [Visualization] When synthesizing two cards in a row, the second synthesized card is not displayed 3 times
- [Numerical adjustment] The warrior's trapped beast is changed from 20% lower than maximum health to 30% lower than maximum health
- [Value adjustment] Mage's ice armor, loses 20 HP from this battle, and reduces the cost to lose 10 HP in this battle
- [Value Adjustment] Mage's Rage Staff increased from 15 damage to 20 damage
- [Value adjustment] Mage's Ragnarok has been changed from dealing 5 damage to 3 damage
- [Numerical adjustment] The Mage's Chain Staff has changed from dealing 3 damage to all enemy units to dealing damage equal to the number of cards in hand to all units.
- [Value adjustment] Reduced the Mage's mad dragon purple electricity consumption from 6 to 5
- [Value adjustment] The cost of Mage's life from nothing has been reduced from 3 to 2
- [Value Adjustment] The cost of Mage's teleportation gem has been reduced from 2 to 1.
- [Numerical adjustment] For the magician's magic stone, increase the strength of the element from 2 to 5
- [Numerical adjustment] Magic blessing increased from 2 points to 5 points of strength
- [Value Adjustment] The cost of the Mage's Fire, Blast, and Lightning rings has been reduced from 3 to 1.
MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 16 October 2022
V0.6.19 Fixed some bugs and adjusted values
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update