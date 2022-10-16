 Skip to content

Saber Ship update for 16 October 2022

Add a saber and 5 tracks

Share · View all patches · Build 9731447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a single big saber(Additional sabers need to be unlocked).
Added options to reduce lightning or line ships.
Added 5 tracks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1922621
