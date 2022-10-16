 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elite School Roof Club! update for 16 October 2022

Update 5.92 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9731379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed some naming issues
  • changed some areas to better represent future plans
  • set up some backend for big future update
  • misc bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Elite School Roof Club Content Depot 1929931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link