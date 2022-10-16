- fixed some naming issues
- changed some areas to better represent future plans
- set up some backend for big future update
- misc bugfixes
Elite School Roof Club! update for 16 October 2022
Update 5.92 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Elite School Roof Club Content Depot 1929931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update