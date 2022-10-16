Changelog v1.0.21

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!
After disconnecting the gamepad, the game now opens the menu and pauses
Game may crash in some horse-related situations
Minor optimizations
In some situations, NPC characters will nonsensically teleport elsewhere
Chapter 7 - added one carriage as an extra barrier so that the player cannot pass into the castle without monks
Chapter 8
- Hynek sometimes doesn't fight in the crypt and hangs around
- If the player saves the game while the skeletons are being revived, they are not revived after loading
Chapter 11
- After speaking to Kolda, Lothar's carriage is now marked with an arrow
- If the player uncovers the tarp while the wagon is moving, Hynek remains standing and talks to Lothar at a great distance
- Lothar's head twists back and forth during the cutscene
Chapter 12 - Slightly modified final fight and improved Hynek's AI
