1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 16 October 2022

Changelog v1.0.21

Share · View all patches · Build 9731377

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!

  • After disconnecting the gamepad, the game now opens the menu and pauses

  • Game may crash in some horse-related situations

  • Minor optimizations

  • In some situations, NPC characters will nonsensically teleport elsewhere

  • Chapter 7 - added one carriage as an extra barrier so that the player cannot pass into the castle without monks

  • Chapter 8

    • Hynek sometimes doesn't fight in the crypt and hangs around
    • If the player saves the game while the skeletons are being revived, they are not revived after loading

  • Chapter 11

    • After speaking to Kolda, Lothar's carriage is now marked with an arrow
    • If the player uncovers the tarp while the wagon is moving, Hynek remains standing and talks to Lothar at a great distance
    • Lothar's head twists back and forth during the cutscene

  • Chapter 12 - Slightly modified final fight and improved Hynek's AI

