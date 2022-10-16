v1.04 - Bugfixes and improvements

v1.04
Greenhouse:
- Stairs animation improvements
- Fixed last puzzle not counted as success 100% of the time
- Improved plants handling
Train:
- Fixed Chess reset button not properly resetting 100% of the time
- Improved clues
