Mushroom Card RPG update for 16 October 2022

Update 2022.10.16

Build 9731196

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature

  • The character detail page can stack passive skills for display.

  • Item names can now be used when removing items from the map.

BugFix

  • Acts activated by macros will be incorrectly activated at the beginning of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2122551
