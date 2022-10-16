 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 16 October 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.8.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9731171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and adjustment:

  • Fixed Konnan window bug
  • The item list was fixed at the market trader (Konnan)
  • Improved tree collision
  • Texts have been changed and extended
  • The quests have been overhauled
  • Customization of the game world
  • Buffs can only be used after purchasing puppy
  • Mana skill is hidden from the skill book
  • The hit calculation for fruit and vegetables has been optimized
  • Potions now require 8 fruits/vegetables each to craft (Easier to harvest)
  • The stone amount from the golem has been increased
  • Closing the HUD windows (Skillbook, Inventory, Quest, Teleport and Marketplace) is possible with ESC

Changed files in this update

