Happy Mining Patchlog 0.8.5.1

Fixes and adjustment:
- Fixed Konnan window bug
- The item list was fixed at the market trader (Konnan)
- Improved tree collision
- Texts have been changed and extended
- The quests have been overhauled
- Customization of the game world
- Buffs can only be used after purchasing puppy
- Mana skill is hidden from the skill book
- The hit calculation for fruit and vegetables has been optimized
- Potions now require 8 fruits/vegetables each to craft (Easier to harvest)
- The stone amount from the golem has been increased
- Closing the HUD windows (Skillbook, Inventory, Quest, Teleport and Marketplace) is possible with ESC
Changed files in this update