 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 16 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 16 Update Log Ver. 1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9731164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the bug that you can't get the Seal of Inferno in Chapter 13 port
  2. Fix the bug of weapon synthesis without two-star weapon
  3. Fix the bug that 15 chapters prop store and weapon store can not buy
  4. Fix chapter 7 chicks appear BUG, new tips on how to convince the chicks
  5. Fixed 100 bugs (such as misspellings and other small details, thanks to the list of bugs carefully compiled by Ecthel group of friends who passed)
  6. New can join the role of Ilfante (Chapter 6 EX prison princess said)
  7. new can join the role of dancer Rem (Chapter 7 with Sparks into the tavern said)
  8. new can join the role of tigers Tigress (Chapter 15 to add Tigress to join, use Ilfant to visit the village on it)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1902791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link