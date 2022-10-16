- Fix the bug that you can't get the Seal of Inferno in Chapter 13 port
- Fix the bug of weapon synthesis without two-star weapon
- Fix the bug that 15 chapters prop store and weapon store can not buy
- Fix chapter 7 chicks appear BUG, new tips on how to convince the chicks
- Fixed 100 bugs (such as misspellings and other small details, thanks to the list of bugs carefully compiled by Ecthel group of friends who passed)
- New can join the role of Ilfante (Chapter 6 EX prison princess said)
- new can join the role of dancer Rem (Chapter 7 with Sparks into the tavern said)
- new can join the role of tigers Tigress (Chapter 15 to add Tigress to join, use Ilfant to visit the village on it)
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 16 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 16 Update Log Ver. 1.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
