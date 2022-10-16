- Fixed a bug where Fire Rate from "Hackware" carried over from previous run, thanks for the bug report on this. (At least I think I fixed it, let me know if you still have bugs with stats carrying over to next run. Also a bit funny that Hackware turned out to be bugged).
- Updated achievement icon for "Does it lag", so to not be misleading.
- Minor text update to have consistent naming for abilities.
ICEwall update for 16 October 2022
Version 1.0.4: Fixed Fire Rate Hackware bug, achievement icon update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
