Manic Archers update for 16 October 2022

Update 3.8.1 - Player portraits

Build 9731093

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Finally proper player portraits
  • New events showing the progress on the world map
  • Fixed a bug in the join game menu where player 1 caused inputs for player2
  • New slowdown time on dash deflects or fireball deflects
  • Dashing into a dashing player now causes funny effects
  • Fixed a bug in coop-map sequence
  • Many fixes and improvements

