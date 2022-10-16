- Finally proper player portraits
- New events showing the progress on the world map
- Fixed a bug in the join game menu where player 1 caused inputs for player2
- New slowdown time on dash deflects or fireball deflects
- Dashing into a dashing player now causes funny effects
- Fixed a bug in coop-map sequence
- Many fixes and improvements
Manic Archers update for 16 October 2022
Update 3.8.1 - Player portraits
Patchnotes via Steam Community
