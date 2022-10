Version 0.5550920397

🎯 [Misc] It is now possible to enable engine boost without pressing a movement key.

🎯 [UI] Health bars of on-board ship turrets are no longer drawn.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause an incorrect quest to be set as active.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that caused incorrect on-hit-effects. This issue was introduced by the performance improvements in the latest patch.