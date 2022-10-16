Hotfix 1.0.1

Hi,

we just released a small hotfix.

Changes

Fixed: Game sometimes crashing when moving repair buildings

Fixed: A few german tutorial typos and formulations

Fixed: Event panel title not localized

Fixed: Park capacity tutorial contract did also complete when not setting capacity to 100%

Fixed: Glossy materials on lower LOD level of inverted coaster

Improved: Event panel "new" indicator a bit more noticeable

Improved: Claim reward button for contracts and milestones a bit more "button-like. (Yes, click it!)

Improved: Tutorial starts showing milestone event panel entires just when the "reach demand level 1" contract is activated

Improved: The top bar hover for the milestones contains a hint when you can increase your milestone level (and claim your rewards)

We'll release another one the next days.

We are on the hunt for some stability issues (but just for some players). If you are one of the affected players: Please help us and send us your logs (or report a bug in the game this sends some logs), OS specifications and any information you have (when did it happen, what did you click, etc.); right now we are having a really hard time reproducing it.

As always: Feel free to join on our Discord server ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ).