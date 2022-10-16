 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Athereon: Advent I update for 16 October 2022

BUILD_2022.10.15b1

Share · View all patches · Build 9730640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update: Fixed logic at the Inn where the screen view was locked after buying lodging
  • Data structure refactoring
  • UI enhancements
  • UI text color for event history
  • Camera panning transitions during battle
  • Interactive logic enhancements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2138911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link