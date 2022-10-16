- Update: Fixed logic at the Inn where the screen view was locked after buying lodging
- Data structure refactoring
- UI enhancements
- UI text color for event history
- Camera panning transitions during battle
- Interactive logic enhancements
Athereon: Advent I update for 16 October 2022
BUILD_2022.10.15b1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update