1.4.1 update

Version 1.4.1 (Development)

Warning: This is a test development version

Updated

Added UI main menu and transition animation for game start

Added Nogan model

Some puzzle solving functions have been added, such as peeping at the door and peeping at the cat's eyes, adjusting clocks, etc

Fixed some code bugs

Replaced the game fonts, making the game more Chinese

Add the stroke function of some important items to prevent players from missing or missing

A new task target system has been added to prevent players from being unable to find targets while playing

The special effect of ghost black fog has been added, which looks like the special effect of "resentment"

Developer:

The game is almost finished, and it has reached the stage of 'assembly'. I hope I can finish this work by the end of this year, and the game level design and story have been finalized. (Two new scenes and a terrorist event in Nogan will also be added). The core of the game is frightening. It pays attention to the atmosphere and feeling. It will not destroy the feeling because of the addition of AI. The game will have decryption but not much. After all, the core is not decryption

If there is a problem, add a group and discuss the QQ : 926103119