Erroneous update for 16 October 2022

0.7.9

Build 9730511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Vehicles to Control Info Tab
-Fixed bug where client couldn't see cosmetic change
-Fixed a bug where you couldn't ride vehicles unless you had a controller plugged in
-Added punch animation
-Bat has remote animation
-Fixed cars a little bit
-Added bat pickup

