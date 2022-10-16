-Added Vehicles to Control Info Tab
-Fixed bug where client couldn't see cosmetic change
-Fixed a bug where you couldn't ride vehicles unless you had a controller plugged in
-Added punch animation
-Bat has remote animation
-Fixed cars a little bit
-Added bat pickup
Erroneous update for 16 October 2022
0.7.9
