Luck be a Landlord update for 16 October 2022

Content Patch #17 -- Hotfix #7

Share · View all patches · Build 9730476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Made the Deny/Cancel controller reminder button appear when the selector is on a Tooltip or Inspected Icon
  • Moved a few offscreen controller reminder buttons to be back onscreen
  • Fixed a bug where binding a hotkey to the Mouse Wheel would crash the game
  • Fixed a bug where a hotkey bound to a Mouse Button would only function a single time
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash if closing the Mods menu with a controller
  • Fixed a bug where the game would sometimes crash when toggling the fullscreen setting

Changed files in this update

