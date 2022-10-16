Content Patch #17 -- Hotfix #7

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Made the Deny/Cancel controller reminder button appear when the selector is on a Tooltip or Inspected Icon
- Moved a few offscreen controller reminder buttons to be back onscreen
- Fixed a bug where binding a hotkey to the Mouse Wheel would crash the game
- Fixed a bug where a hotkey bound to a Mouse Button would only function a single time
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash if closing the Mods menu with a controller
- Fixed a bug where the game would sometimes crash when toggling the fullscreen setting
Changed files in this update