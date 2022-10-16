2022/10/16 修复（明日炼器预告）

√1、修复-拒绝任务崩溃报错BUG
√2、修复-某些持续性BUFF引起的崩溃BUG
官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）
欢迎大家踊跃进群呀，提出意见，反馈BUG，还可以查看群内大佬们写的各种攻略，如果遇到不了解的，实时有群内的小伙伴解答呀！！
