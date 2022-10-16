 Skip to content

Polar Bear Riding A Ninja update for 16 October 2022

Halloween Update (SPOOKY)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

some things seem a bit different.... check them out.

turned the intro sound sequence off for subsequent runs.

