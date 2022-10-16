Patch 20221016

New：
Sound effects when stepping on a Blow trap
Update：
Traps will never hide in grassland
Bug Fix：
Some Crashes Fixed.
Wrong number of some cards in English.
A bunch of bugs reported by BlackDragonMagician, thanks again to BlackDragonMagician.
