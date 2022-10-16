 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 16 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9730223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The settings file will now be saved immediately when clicking Okay or Apply in the settings dialog.
  • The Deck Cannon's stats now includes the crew stun time and radius.
  • Bugfix: Crash when attempting to transfer crew from a ship that has more crew than beds.
  • Bugfix: Crash in some circumstances when deconstructing Processor Factories or Uranium Enrichers.
  • Bugfix: Crash on the multiplayer game setup screen when using the Simplified Chinese translation.
  • Bugfix: Turning on the "I Hate Exploration" option in Career co-op would also turn on the "I Hate Salvaging" option.
  • Bugfix: Ship and POI icons had one frame of latency when panning the camera.
  • Bugfix: Dragging a selection box to select parts wouldn't usually select Deck Cannons.

