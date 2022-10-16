Beta Update 2022.10.15

- The settings file will now be saved immediately when clicking Okay or Apply in the settings dialog.
- The Deck Cannon's stats now includes the crew stun time and radius.
- Bugfix: Crash when attempting to transfer crew from a ship that has more crew than beds.
- Bugfix: Crash in some circumstances when deconstructing Processor Factories or Uranium Enrichers.
- Bugfix: Crash on the multiplayer game setup screen when using the Simplified Chinese translation.
- Bugfix: Turning on the "I Hate Exploration" option in Career co-op would also turn on the "I Hate Salvaging" option.
- Bugfix: Ship and POI icons had one frame of latency when panning the camera.
- Bugfix: Dragging a selection box to select parts wouldn't usually select Deck Cannons.
