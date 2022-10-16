 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 16 October 2022

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.027) - Minor Update

Build 9730093

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Minor Fire Elemental have been given a 50% xp boost and a 20% hp nerf.
  • Fixed a minor glitch with the town hall door in tarm.

