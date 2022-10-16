Fret Smasher Patch v0.35.6 A2

Change-log:
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the Sorting Preference setting not saving the "Supports Leaderboards" option
- Fixed an issue when opening the sort menu in song select with Supports Leaderboard as the sorting method that the index would be off the visible menu
- Fixed an issue with charts with long song names not saving to leaderboards
ADJUSTMENTS
- Leaderboards will now track & display Pro Full Combos and Big Brain Mode cheats in the entries
- Swapped out the infinite frontend icon in the leaderboard menu to use the low resolution texture
