 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 16 October 2022

Fret Smasher Patch v0.35.6 A2

Share · View all patches · Build 9730022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change-log:

BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an issue with the Sorting Preference setting not saving the "Supports Leaderboards" option
  • Fixed an issue when opening the sort menu in song select with Supports Leaderboard as the sorting method that the index would be off the visible menu
  • Fixed an issue with charts with long song names not saving to leaderboards
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Leaderboards will now track & display Pro Full Combos and Big Brain Mode cheats in the entries
  • Swapped out the infinite frontend icon in the leaderboard menu to use the low resolution texture

Changed files in this update

Fret Smasher Playtest | Windows Depot 1648351
  • Loading history…
Fret Smasher Playtest | Linux Depot 1648352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link