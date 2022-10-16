 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 16 October 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.3] Hotfix

Build 9729906

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed : Some people couldn't load the game and were stuck on the title screen

  • If you are in trouble with this issue even after updating to this patch, please try the following:
  1. Input "ieh2hardreset" in Steam>Library>IEH2>Property>Beta
  2. Open the game. Your save will be wiped.
  3. Play normally for a minute or so and close the game.
  4. Switch to the default version of the game in Steam>Library>IEH2>Property>Beta
  5. Open the game.
  6. Import the previous save file via [Import File] or [Cloud Load] in Settings tab in game.

Changed files in this update

