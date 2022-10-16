 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 16 October 2022

Patch Notes for 10/15/22

  • Stolen Crown will no longer run in the background, to avoid music playing when not focused.
  • Dungeons now have a toggle option to skip animations and jump straight to chests.

