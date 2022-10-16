- Stolen Crown will no longer run in the background, to avoid music playing when not focused.
- Dungeons now have a toggle option to skip animations and jump straight to chests.
Stolen Crown update for 16 October 2022
Patch Notes for 10/15/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update