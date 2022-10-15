 Skip to content

Abridge update for 15 October 2022

First Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First post-release fixes of the game. No majors changes related to Steam.

V1.0.1

  • Fixed typo in level name for 08-08
  • Updated Steam Forum link

Changed files in this update

