First Patch

First post-release fixes of the game. No majors changes related to Steam.
V1.0.1
- Fixed typo in level name for 08-08
- Updated Steam Forum link
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
First post-release fixes of the game. No majors changes related to Steam.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update